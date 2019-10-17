The locally written and produced play “Heidi’s Monkeys,” described as “a psychological horror where the audience is taken on a ride inside the dark mind of young Heidi as she descends into madness,” is set to be staged Oct. 25-27 at the Tin Shed Theater in Patagonia.
“This show is a real Halloween treat. Not only are we putting some exceptional talent on stage, but I am quite sure no one will ever see anything like ‘Heidi’s Monkeys,’” said author Matthew Lysiak, who wrote the play. “Each year, ‘Heidi’s Monkeys’ produces an original show and this weekend in Patagonia will be the only time it is ever performed. After that, it goes back into the memory box and we begin crafting next year’s version.”
The show, which features 10 local cast members, is set to be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 27. It is rated PG-13 for profanity, blood and horror.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door or at the Gathering Grounds, Ovens of Patagonia, Global Arts Gallery & Lillian’s Closet, and the Patagonia Market.
The price of admission includes a free tarot card reading by Miss Patra.
Lysiak is a nationally recognized journalist and author of “Newtown” (Simon and Schuster), “Breakthrough” (Harper Collins) and the upcoming “Drudge Revolution.” The story of his family is the subject of an upcoming television series “Home Before Dark” on Apple streaming.
For more information, visit the “Heidi’s Monkeys” Facebook page.