Henry Dojaquez has lived in Sonoita for a very long time. “I’ve been here for 91 years, longer than any other human,” he announced with a twinkle in his eye.
Although he was born in 1917, he doesn’t consider himself 101. The way Henry calculates time, he has just turned 1, and is looking forward with anticipation to his second birthday next fall.
Henry and his wife Mary, who grew up on River Road in Nogales, had two children, Henry, Jr. and Helen, and he also raised Mary’s two small daughters Mary Ann and Polly.
Now he is blessed with an ever-expanding family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whose framed pictures cover every available space in his home.
As one visitor told him: “These walls are history, Henry, and it all started with you.”
Henry’s sense of humor and love of playing pranks are well known. Years ago, when George Yakobian, founder of the Weekly Bulletin, first moved into the area, he decided that what the town needed was a country club, so he started one on his ranch on Los Encinos Road. There was a swimming pool and many barbecues were held there.
At one such gathering, Art Pollard thought it would be a fine idea to turn the tables on the prankster, and so he tossed Henry, who was decked out in his fancy duds, into the pool.
After Henry rose to the surface sputtering for the third time, Pollard realized that he couldn’t swim. Then it was Art who got drenched as he jumped in to rescue his half-drowned friend.
CCC work
Henry’s parents both came to the United States from Mexico in the early part of the 20th century.
Miguel Dojaquez, his father, arrived in 1907 to work for the railroad. He lived near Benson and worked on building the railroad line for several years. Then he started cowboying on many of the large ranches in the area, first for the Greene Cattle Company in Mexico, next in Arizona at the Boquillas Cattle Company, where he was foreman for six years, and then at the Andrada, Empire and Larrimore ranches.
Henry’s mother, Felicita Escalante, arrived at the Helvetia Mines north of Sonoita in 1905 with her parents. Her father worked in the mines and Felicita attended the one-room school there. She and Miguel married and raised a large family with 11 surviving children. John was the oldest, a second boy died, and then came Henry, followed by nine others.
Now he and his younger sister, Minnie Kunde, who lives in Elgin, are the only siblings left.
When President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933, the minimum age to join was 18. Henry, like many others, fudged a little to snag one of the coveted positions. The chance to earn $5 a month and send another $25 home to help the family was a godsend to poverty-stricken households in the throes of the Depression era.
Henry worked jobs in Flux Canyon and the old adobe ranger station in Patagonia, and helped build the Sugarloaf Mountain Road and the Massai Point Lookout Tower in the Chiricahua Mountains.
Ranch life
Even though he worked for the Arizona Department of Transportation for many years, Henry’s lifelong passion remained cattle. He said that everything he knows about handling cattle, he learned from his father.
His rule for success was to keep the animals calm: Don’t yell and spook them, don’t pop the whip at them, just use a stick and push them in the direction you want them to go. The most important thing when you are gathering, don’t let them get away. If an animal gets away once, it’s a habit.
Henry’s family moved to Sonoita when his father started working for H. C. Larrimore.
“I started on the ranch when I was 18, three years before my dad was killed,” he recalled.
“One night I came home and my mother said, ‘You better go looking for your dad, it’s getting really dark and he isn’t home yet,’” he continued. Henry searched all the pastures with a flashlight and finally found his father lying near a ditch where he had tried to crawl up to the road for help.
His horse had galloped under a guy wire in the dark and he broke his neck. When Henry found him, his horse was standing about four feet away, keeping watch.
Larrimore gave Felicita the right to live in the house at the ranch for life. Henry helped raise his younger brothers – the youngest was 4 at the time – and took his father’s place at Larrimore’s ranch for a few years. When the job at the highway department became available, he jumped at the chance.
About six years later, he lost his beloved mother to an auto accident on State Route 82 near the gate to Jane Harrington’s Crown C Ranch.
Henry purchased the property from Larrimore in 1950, and has lived in that same spot, just north of the crossroads at Sonoita, for most of his life. He and his brothers added on to it over the years, doing the all work themselves after getting off work at night. They recycled the doors from the old house, rebuilt the cabinets and put in the kitchen sink. Later, his son-in-law built the rock fireplace in the living room.
Today, Henry continues to entertain his friends and relatives with his humorous stories and pranks. He also plays poker every week with the group started back in 1964 by George Yakobian. The stakes aren’t high, but the conversation and camaraderie are what keep Henry young.
He is enthusiastically looking forward to his second birthday coming up on Sept. l.