The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced its approval of a management plan for the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, a 3,300-square-mile region stretching from the watershed of the Santa Cruz River around Nogales and Patagonia, north to Tucson and Marana.
The heritage area was officially designated by Congress in 2019 in recognition of the region’s distinctive natural and cultural character, and a draft management plan was published for public comment starting in March 2022.
Now that it has been approved, the heritage area’s governing body said in a news release, “implementation of the strategies and actions set forth in this management plan will strengthen the region as a national asset by connecting a network of related natural areas, cultural traditions, historic sites, recreational resources, protected environments and educational opportunities depicting the landscape during significant periods in our nation’s history,”
The release noted that national heritage areas collaborate with regional National Park System units and local partners to fulfill the goals of their management plans.
“Implementation of the management plan will continue to be a collaborative effort undertaken by regional partners and stakeholders under the coordination of the Santa Cruz Valley NHA. Additionally, this critical milestone will provide a road map for engaging local communities and promoting the Santa Cruz Valley’s unique intersection of cultures in a diverse landscape,” said Santa Cruz Valley NHA Executive Director Lesley Kontowicz.
A celebration of the plan’s approval is set for 2-4 p.m. on April 15 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. It’s free and open to the public.
The 512-page management plan, as well as other information about the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, is available at santacruzheritage.org.