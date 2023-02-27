Heritage area

A mural on the side of a former bank building in downtown Nogales celebrates the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The U.S. Department of the Interior has announced its approval of a management plan for the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, a 3,300-square-mile region stretching from the watershed of the Santa Cruz River around Nogales and Patagonia, north to Tucson and Marana.

The heritage area was officially designated by Congress in 2019 in recognition of the region’s distinctive natural and cultural character, and a draft management plan was published for public comment starting in March 2022.



