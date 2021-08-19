If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Nine nonprofit organizations operating in and around Santa Cruz County were selected to receive a total of $72,000 in grants from South32’s Hermosa Community Fund, the company announced this week.
The recipients included the Border Youth Tennis Exchange, Green Valley Assistance Services. HOPE, Inc., Mariposa Community Health Center and the Mat Bevel Company.
Also: The Santa Cruz Council on Aging, Santa Cruz Training Programs, Sierra Vista Symphony Association and The Patagonia Museum.
Individual grant amounts ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 and supported a “broad array of needs and initiatives,” South32 said.
It cited the example of Mariposa Community Health Center, which applied for and received financial support to provide prosthetics to local breast cancer survivors who cannot afford reconstructive surgery. In the end, the company said, the grant committee decided to award MCHC twice the requested amount so it could provide prosthetics to those scheduled to receive them, as well as to people on the waiting list.
The application period for the next round of grants will open on Jan. 3. To learn more about the Hermosa Community Fund, visit www.cfsaz.org/south32.