Yuselmi Contreras, a senior at Pierson High School, was recognized with the Nogales Unified School District’s Superintendent Outstanding Student Award at the governing board meeting on Sept. 9.
Contreras is the first person to be honored with this school year with the award, said Superintendent Fernando Parra. He chose her due to her many accomplishments, including the fact that she is graduating in December despite facing many obstacles. Her grandmother, Norma Contreras, is raising her and making sure she is successful in school.
“Yuselmi is an excellent student. She started her schooling, as have many of our students, as a second-language learner, and is now doing very well,” Parra said. “She was also one of our student representatives on the Override Committee, has been named Rotary Club Student of the Quarter from Pierson, and is a member of the basketball club.”
Contreras plans to either study criminology at Arizona State University or enter the military following graduation, Parra added.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)