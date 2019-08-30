“Conglomerado de Arte,” a collection of paintings by seven women artists, kicks off the 2019-2020 season at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales.
The opening reception is set for 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, and the exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 28.
The seven artists, all residents of Green Valley, paint together on a regular basis. The group has created a “conglomeration of styles and techniques, no two alike,” said group member Eva Rios, a former Nogalian.
In addition to Rios, the artists include Georgia Doubler, Donna Garven, Susan Hanon, Jeanne Mekelburg, Laura Rowley and Lee Taylor.
The public is invited to the opening reception, and light refreshments will be served.
Upcoming shows at the gallery include the Members’ Open exhibit in October and “Border Cowboys and Cowgirls,” a collection of photos and paintings by two local artists, in November. Show openings are held 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month, unless specified otherwise.
Hilltop Gallery, located at 730 Hilltop Dr. just east of Sage and Marina streets, is open 12:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, see hilltopartgallery.org or call (520) 287-5515.