Janice Johnson, stalwart member of the Hilltop Gallery in Nogales since the 1970s, got a big surprise during the gallery’s Annual Members Meeting last Saturday.
Her friends at the gallery had secretly assembled a special tribute to her, which they sprung at the end of the meeting.
The surprise began with Alma Piña, new gallery board member and children’s art instructor, and Liz Weatherbie, executive vice-president and treasurer, presenting Johnson with a plaque recognizing her years of devotion to the gallery.
The two had coordinated with friends, board members and members to raise funds for the gift. And while the effort involved working behind Johnson’s back – something neither of them felt great about doing – “The look on her face was so well worth it,” Weatherbie wrote in an email.
Johnson joined the board at Hilltop Gallery in 1978, two years after moving to the area. Since then, she’s served in a variety of leadership positions there and has been a central figure in the gallery’s children’s art programs, both as an organizer and teacher. She’s currently the chair of the Exhibit Committee and, as Weatherbie put it, “the No. 1 volunteer holding the gallery together on a daily basis.”
During the meeting last Saturday, Weatherbie told Johnson what her efforts have meant to her and the community
“Because of you, Mrs. Johnson, I was reminded that I am an artist. Because of you, I was reminded how much I love this gallery. Because of you, the arts are alive and well in our community. And, for all that you are and all that you do (without compensation or thanks), we thank you,” she said.
Speaking by phone from Chicago, board president Ricardo Santos Hernandez talked about his admiration for Johnson.
“I admire Janice because she has kept the Hilltop Gallery alive and vibrant for five decades,” he said during the dedication. “And, stories that run through the spirit of the building voice that it has not always been smooth and pleasant at the Hilltop. But, Janice has managed to this day, to keep the Hilltop Gallery open for the Nogales community to enjoy, for artists young and old to exhibit.”
Following the accolades, Johnson’s friends escorted her to the front of the gallery, where they presented to her a hand-crafted iron bench with her name on it. It was created by Yolanda Rosas and her husband Jose Gonzales, who have an ironworks shop in Nogales, Sonora. Local artists Karla Osete contributed funds for the bench.
Johnson was presented with flowers, and Alice Latham gave her a crown, telling her: “Every queen needs a crown.”
Johnson told the NI on Wednesday that she was “completely surprised” by the recognition, “and kind of embarrassed by all the wonderful words.”
“I was just astounded, that’s all,” she said. “These were all my really good friends, and they were saying nice things and I was remembering nice things about them.”
After the honors for Johnson, attendees at the gallery’s annual meetng enjoyed a carne asada dinner that served as a fundraiser for Hilltop’s Summer Arts Program. Musicians David Weatherbie and Jeffrey Latham, along with vocalists Alice Latham and Elizabeth Weatherbie, added to the festivities.
Learn more about Hilltop Gallery at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.