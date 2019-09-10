Art classes for children and adults are getting underway this month at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales.
The “Saturday at the Gallery” art for kids program offering creative activities for children ages 4 to 10 will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 14, 21 and 28.
Alma Pina will conduct the classes and a fee of $2 per class covers art supplies. Parents can call (520) 287-5515 to sign their children up for the class, or drop in to register on a Saturday morning.
Parents are invited to stay with younger children and enjoy the activities.
The “Learn to Paint by Painting” class for adults and teenagers serious about painting will be held on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 12.
Artists can bring their own supplies and participate at no charge, or the gallery will offer supplies for $5 per class.
The class will be led by Janice Johnson. Experienced painters are invited to attend and paint on their own. Call the gallery at (520) 287-5515 to sign up.
The gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr., just east of Marina and Sage streets.