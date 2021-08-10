The Saturday at the Gallery Art for Kids program is returning to Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, starting on Aug. 14.
The class will be held three Saturdays each month during the school year, the gallery said in an announcement. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to attend.
Alma Piña will teach the classes, which will feature arts and crafts from around the world. Participants will use paint, markers and glue, “as well as imagination and creativity,” the gallery said.
A fee of $2 per class covers the cost of supplies.
The gallery said it will follow safety protocols by asking the children to wear masks and limiting class sizes.
“Call to reserve a seat for the class each Saturday,” it said.
Hilltop Gallery is at 730 North Hill Top Dr. in Nogales. Phone: (520) 287-5515.