More than a half-century ago, Jean Reischauer Wisdom and Louise Holm had an idea.
“They were both artists, and they wanted a place to work. And to show art ... for the community,” Elizabeth Weatherbie told the NI on Sunday.
By 1972, the Hilltop Gallery opened its doors to the public for the first time, exhibiting artwork from local children, said Weatherbie, now the president of the gallery’s Board of Directors.
On Sunday, five decades and hundreds of events later, the gallery marked 50 years in the community. Artists, musicians and visitors crowded the space, browsing pieces that ranged from impressionist oil paintings to canvases slathered in graffiti.
Weatherbie darted from room to room, speaking to guests, nodding along to live music, and handing out pieces of cake – frosted, no less, to resemble Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” Guests swarmed around Janice Johnson, the gallery’s historian and exhibit chairperson – a presence at the Hilltop for more than 40 years.
“This place is magic,” Weatherbie added.
From its inception, the gallery was a community effort.
The patch of land, a sprawling, elevated space just south of City Hall, had been donated by Walter and Louise Holm in the late 1960s. As they established a nonprofit – Patrons of the Arts Inc. – the founders began raising building funds, “generously given by the people of Santa Cruz County and many parts of the world, which made the dream come true,” co-founder Jean Reschauer Wisdom wrote in a 1977 memo.
“The gallery belongs to the people,” Wisdom added.
Overcoming obstacles
Archived stories from the Nogales International follow a trail of paintings exhibited throughout the 1970s. In ‘75, two patrons loaned an original portrait painted by Mexican artist Rafael Coronel. The same year, watercolors of Harshaw and Flux Canyons graced the gallery’s walls.
In October of that year, the gallery was heavily vandalized, according to a newspaper clip glued into the Hilltop archives, putting expositions on hold. Police at the time guessed that the suspects crawled into the building through its ventilation system before damaging multiple paintings.
Soon after, Jill Russell and Louise Holm penned an open letter to the vandals.
“The gallery was given to give pleasure to anyone and everyone, young and old, rich and poor, and that was our objective,” the letter read. “What was yours?”
Despite the obstacles, the gallery has survived, something made possible through grants and donations, Weatherbie noted. Those sources of support, she said, will continue to be necessary to keep the gallery going – particularly amid the rising costs of living and supplies.
Equipment is sometimes borrowed, she said, noting that the father of a young guitarist in the community planned to loan a pair of Yamaha speakers for open mic nights.
Speaking next to a wall of oil paintings, Weatherbie ticked off a list of events still to come: yoga classes, folkloric dance performances, theater and poetry workshops. Creating a multidisciplinary art center, she emphasized, is part of the goal moving forward.
“Incorporating the performing and the visual together, it just makes this place that much more special,” she added.
A multi-faceted space
Speaking to the NI this spring, Johnson described some of the gallery’s newer developments – like an upcoming mural, and musical performances, often facilitated by local rapper and board member Priscilla “Nefftys” Rodriguez.
At first, Johnson said, she was somewhat skeptical.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not into rap.’ Mostly because I’d never understood a word of it,” she grinned.
Then, she watched a performance herself at the Hilltop.
“Everybody out on the patio was tapping their foot. And I looked and there were about six people outside of a wall of the patio, dancing,” she said. “And I thought, ‘OK. This has an effect on some people. So, it’s worth it.”
That afternoon in May, Johnson pointed to several works hanging on display – many created by young artists. A 13-year-old girl had illustrated her dogs, Pride and Joy, for the exhibit, and another 11-year-old artist had painted a large-eyed woman staring directly ahead.
Keeping the space multigenerational, Weatherbie said, was a top priority for the Hilltop. She reminisced over a recent open mic event, when a young guitarist performed alongside veteran musician Jeff Latham.
“Here we are the old people, here we are the young people,” Weatherbie pointed out. “And who's going to take over when the old people are gone? The young people. Let's see it go for another 50 years.”
Sunday’s anniversary celebration also served as the opening reception for the Annual Members Show at Hilltop Gallery. The show will remain on display through Sept. 29, when a closing celebration is set for 5-8 p.m.
The gallery is located at 730 North Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. It's open noon-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Learn more at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.