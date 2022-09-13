More than a half-century ago, Jean Reischauer Wisdom and Louise Holm had an idea.

“They were both artists, and they wanted a place to work. And to show art ... for the community,” Elizabeth Weatherbie told the NI on Sunday.

Hilltop archive1

Early participants at the Hilltop Gallery.
Hilltop Clipping1

Clippings of past Nogales International articles covering the Hilltop Gallery, which opened its doors in 1972.
Kevin rapping

Local musician Kevin Jung raps along to a performance from Priscilla “Nefftys” Rodriguez.
Nathania painting

Visitors talk beneath a painting by local artist Nathania Garcia, seen at bottom left.


