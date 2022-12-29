Luis Preciado will start off the new year at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales with a one-man show titled “Bird on a Wire.”
The exhibit opens with a reception from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
In addition to the artwork, Bad Catholics, a musical group comprised of Chris Martin, Roland Valencia, Hector Aguirre and Rudy Esquivias, will perform on the patio from 2-4 p.m. Desert Dweller Roasters will also be on hand to sell their coffee and give out samples.
“Bird on a Wire” will be followed in February by another one-man show, “Shim Sham Mish Mash” by David Fernandez. “There will be music, poetry and all kinds of surprises included in this show,” the gallery said in an announcement.
Saturday Art Classes for Kids will continue at the gallery in the new year. They’ll be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon by instructor Ytzel Sanchez.
Yoga with Teresa Godinez is another Saturday event at the gallery, running 10:30-11:45 a.m. “The main gallery has been a fantastic place to lay out a yoga mat and relax,” Hilltop said in the announcement.
Open Mic Nights are held the second Wednesday of each month, and movie nights are in the developmental stage as well.
Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Drive in Nogales. Learn more at (520) 287-5515 or www.hilltopgallery.org.