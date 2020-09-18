Hilltop Art Gallery in Nogales is issuing a call to artists for its annual members show, “A Celebration of Art.”
All member artists and artists who become members are invited to enter two original art pieces in the exhibit, which will be on display from Oct. 18 to Nov. 13.
Artists working at all levels in all mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, weaving and fabric are invited to enter. The entry fee is $15 for one piece and $20 for two pieces, membership required and available at time of entry.
Entries can be submitted Oct. 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14. Entry forms available at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Drive. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Call (520) 287-5515 for information.