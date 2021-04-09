Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is inviting artists to enter its annual judged show, “The Prizes of May.”
The exhibit, which will run from May 2 through May 26, is open to all artists – professional, amateur, student, etc. – working in any medium.
Each artist can enter up to two original pieces not previously shown for judging at Hilltop Gallery. The entry fee is $15 for one piece or $20 for two.
The art will be judged in three categories: photography, dimensional pieces, and drawing and painting. Cash prizes will be awarded at the opening reception set for 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.
Entries can be delivered to the gallery April 24-30 and picked up May 27-29 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Artwork can be priced for sale by the artist. Hilltop Gallery charges a commission of 30 percent on all sales made during the exhibit.
For more information or to request an entry form, call (520) 287-5515, email staff@hilltopartgallery.com or see hilltopgallery.org.