Prizes of May (copy)

Janice Johnson of Hilltop Gallery distributes cash awards to the prizewinners at the reception for the 2017 Prizes of May exhibit.

 File photo courtesy of Veronica Kraushaar

Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is inviting artists to enter its annual judged show, “The Prizes of May.”

The exhibit, which will run from May 2 through May 26, is open to all artists – professional, amateur, student, etc. – working in any medium. 

Each artist can enter up to two original pieces not previously shown for judging at Hilltop Gallery.  The entry fee is $15 for one piece or $20 for two.

The art will be judged in three categories: photography, dimensional pieces, and drawing and painting. Cash prizes will be awarded at the opening reception set for 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.  

Entries can be delivered to the gallery April 24-30 and picked up May 27-29 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. 

Artwork can be priced for sale by the artist. Hilltop Gallery charges a commission of 30 percent on all sales made during the exhibit.

For more information or to request an entry form, call (520) 287-5515, email staff@hilltopartgallery.com or see hilltopgallery.org.

