Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is issuing a call to artists to participate in its annual Members Show in October.
All artists are invited to become members of Patrons of the Arts/Hilltop Gallery and enter one or two artworks in the show. Submissions can be made from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 24-28 and Oct. 1.
Individual memberships are $35 and family memberships are $50. The entry fee for the show is $15 for one piece or $20 for two.
Entries in all genres – painting, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, etc. – will be displayed at the gallery from Oct. 6 to 31. An opening reception is planned for 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, and will include refreshments and a folkloric dance performance.
Hilltop Gallery is just east of Marina and Sage streets at 730 Hilltop Dr. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.