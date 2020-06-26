Hilltop Gallery in Nogales has launched an online fundraiser under the theme of “Artbridge: Art that Bridges Our Border Communities” that emphasizes cross-border unity through creating and sharing art.
In a news release, the gallery said that funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign will be initially used to help local artists and art teachers create online art teaching programs and exhibits.
Once the gallery is again open to the public, remaining funds will be used to pay local art teachers and purchase supplies for in-person classes.
The GoFundMe page includes photos of some of the Hilltop’s recent community arts outreach programs involving local artists from Nogales, Patagonia, Rio Rico, Green Valley and Sonora.
The gallery normally hosts monthly exhibits, weekend children’s classes and special sessions for seniors and veterans, but the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has curtailed those activities.
In addition, the gallery’s typical grant sources such as foundations and commissions don’t necessarily have the funds they once had to support local programs, said Derwent Suthers, the gallery’s board president.
Learn more about the gallery and find a link to the fundraising page at www.hilltopartgallery.org.