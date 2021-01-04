The Hilltop Gallery is scheduled to hold an opening reception for the “Rio Compartido/Shared River” art exhibit this month, gathering the work of artists on both sides of the border.
The traveling exhibit made its first appearance at the Lowe House Project in Tubac last September.
“The exhibition is intended to expand awareness of our nation’s waterways as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element,” the Hilltop Gallery said in a news release, noting the Santa Cruz River that travels through Mexico and into the United States.
The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 from 1-4:30 p.m., and the exhibition will be available for the public to see until Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Artists Elena Vega and Angela Gervasi will be present to share readings of their literary works in both English and Spanish, which were created during their residency at the Lowe House Project. The readings will be announced throughout the duration of the exhibit.
For more information about the exhibit, contact the Hilltop Gallery at (520) 287-5515 or staff@hilltopgallery.com.