David Simons

A painting by David Simons, whose work is set to go on display at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales.

 Contributed image

An exhibit of new works by artist David Simons will be featured at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales starting this month.

Simons is a well-known local painter who had his first exhibit at Hilltop Gallery when he first arrived in Santa Cruz County, the gallery said in an announcement.

“Since that time, he has painted scenes of the landscape, the history, the people and the culture of the border region,” the gallery said.

Simons’ new works are palette knife paintings, which involve using a tool instead of a brush to create a scene. He also paints portraits with a Western theme.

The show will kick off with an opening reception from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, that will be in the form of a “picnic on the patio.” It will remain on display through Dec. 9.

Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Dr. and is open noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.

