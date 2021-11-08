Hilltop Gallery to feature works of local painter David Simons Nogales International Nov 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week A painting by David Simons, whose work is set to go on display at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales. Contributed image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. An exhibit of new works by artist David Simons will be featured at Hilltop Gallery in Nogales starting this month.Simons is a well-known local painter who had his first exhibit at Hilltop Gallery when he first arrived in Santa Cruz County, the gallery said in an announcement.“Since that time, he has painted scenes of the landscape, the history, the people and the culture of the border region,” the gallery said.Simons’ new works are palette knife paintings, which involve using a tool instead of a brush to create a scene. He also paints portraits with a Western theme.The show will kick off with an opening reception from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, that will be in the form of a “picnic on the patio.” It will remain on display through Dec. 9.Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Dr. and is open noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Simons Hilltop Gallery Painting Art Palette Knife Portrait Work Scene Load comments Trending Stories CBP: Solicite su permiso I-94 antes de que se abra la frontera el 8 de noviembre Families at front of the line as ban on non-essential travel ends CBP readies for return of non-essential travelers, clarifies rules Two SCVUSD schools temporarily move to remote learning over COVID-19 concerns CBP confirms Nov. 8 as date for border re-opening With border changes coming, some downtown stores prepare to re-open School district debuts new arts center, athletic field at RRHS City briefs: Council approves one-time $500 payments to city employees Draft maps leave Santa Cruz County whole in congressional district, split in legislative City moves forward with Christmas Light Parade