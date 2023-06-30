Art students dipped strips of newspaper in cups of glue Wednesday morning, then stuck them onto inflated balloons, making sure to cover the surface. At the end of the class, the paper mache projects were hung to dry out in the sun to create the final product: balloon piñatas.
It was the latest assignment for kids ages 5-7 enrolled in the Hilltop Gallery’s summer art program.
The program, co-sponsored by the City of Nogales and the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, also offers two other classes for different age groups: one for ages 8-10 and the other for 11-15. Overall, there were about 90 kids enrolled in the classes, according to the program’s lead instructor Itzel Sanchez.
Sanchez said the first class of the day was heavy on crafts projects to help keep the younger kids engaged. Some of those included creating turtles out of styrofoam bowls, paper frogs that stick out their tongues with the help of a straw, and balloon piñatas.
The final class of the day focused more on learning new painting techniques and refining those skills. Sanchez sifted through a pile of finished paintings that depicted the same image in different styles: a landscape of pine trees and a lake.
For Sanchez, it was a fun opportunity to share one of her hobbies with local students.
“I’ve liked art since I was a little girl, but I was never in any art programs because we didn’t have a lot of money,” Sanchez, 19, said. “So I was very pleased when they chose me as lead teacher.”