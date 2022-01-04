Hilltop

“Canvas and Clay,“ an exhibit featuring the work of artists Emilia Arana and David Cowan, is coming to Hilltop Gallery.

Hilltop Gallery is set to welcome home Emilia Arana and David Cowan, two artists with strong ties to Nogales who will display their work at the gallery beginning next weekend.

The “Canvas and Clay“ combined exhibit will will be on display from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3, offering a look at the artists’ work in different media.

“Arana paints colorful abstract paintings, while Cowan works in clay to build unusual ceramic pieces,” the gallery said in an announcement.

Arana and Cowan grew up in Nogales and graduated from Nogales High School in the 1990s. Both also graduated from the University of Arizona.

Arana earned a master’s degree in art history and “developed her abstract style at The Drawing Studio with Andrew Rush,” the gallery said.

For his part, Cowan gained experience with clay while working on the Navajo Nation at Window Rock.

“Now based in Tucson, both have achieved success in art,” the gallery said, adding that they have also “developed unique styles in their art.”

“Canvas and Clay“ will kick off from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9. A casual, picnic-style reception will be held on the gallery’s patio, with small groups taking turn touring the exhibit.

“Masks will be appreciated,” the gallery said.

Hilltop Gallery is at 730 Hilltop Drive. Normal hours of operation are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

More information available at (520) 287-5515.

