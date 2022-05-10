Dozens of works will continue to hang on display this month at the Hilltop Gallery, commemorating its annual May Prizes show. The exhibition is an open show, allowing artists of varying backgrounds and ages to submit work.
Paintings from the Hilltop Gallery’s annual Prizes of May exhibition will remain on display through the month. According to exhibit chairperson Janice Johnson, the middle painting was submitted by a local, 11-year-old artist.
“Mi Sirena,” a painting by Martin Casillas with a nod to the popular card game Loteria, hangs on display.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
From left: “Gloriosa” by artist Ivan Alejandra and “Doddy” by Karina Gonzales, on display at the Hilltop Gallery.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Celia Concannon (left) and exhibition chairperson Janice Johnson stand for a portrait while preparing for a yard sale at the Hilltop Gallery on May 6.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
A mosaic by Mayor Arturo Garino hangs on display at the Hilltop.
Throughout the month, Hilltop Gallery in Nogales is displaying dozens of local pieces for its annual "Prizes of May" art exhibition.
Hilltop hosts another annual group show – its 50th one is coming up this summer – but that exhibition allows work from gallery members only. Prizes of May, however, is an open show, explained historian and exhibit chairperson Janice Johnson.
In other words, anyone can submit work.
“It's a good way to have an artist bring something and enter for a fee of $15, or two for $20,” Johnson said. “And then, we get acquainted with that artist. We see what the work is like.”
This year, works ranged from surrealist, Dali-inspired portraits, to three-dimensional desert landscapes made from quilted fabric. One artist, Johnson pointed out, was just 11 years old.
Ivon Alejandra's "Gloriosa" presents a boldly colored acrylic portraying a woman in Aztec clothing, while Karina Gonzales' "Doddy" showcases a deep bond between an adult and child.
Artist Virginia Carroll snagged the Judge’s Choice award, along with first place in the painting and drawing category; Lisa Tenuta and Robert Nelson received second and third place awards, respectively. Michael Mock won the first place prize for photography, with runners up Tom Daniel and Bruce Norman placing second and third.
In the dimensional category, Jorge Ruiz placed first, with Robert White and Helen Chester in second and third, respectively.
The show runs through May 28 and is open to the public during gallery hours. Hilltop Gallery is at 730 N. Hilltop Dr. It’s generally open between noon and 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed most Sundays and Mondays.