If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Rio Rico Historical Society is reviving its bus tour of historic Rio Rico, now with two new stops on the itinerary.
The bus tour is set to run from 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. It sets out from the Rio Rico Community Center, with stops at six historic sites, including:
• San Cayetano Calabazas Mission, established in 1755. This stop includes a 1/3-mile walk each way up a steep dirt road.
• Hacienda de Corona at the historic Guevavi Ranch – lunch included.
• Two brief stops at locations where the Rio Rico Historical Society has erected historic monuments: The Calabasas Town Site and the site of the 50th Anniversary Rio Rico Historic Monument.
• Calabasas Cemetery, one of the two new tour stops. This historic burial ground was originally a military cemetery where 40 soldiers who died of malaria at nearby Fort Mason were buried. It has graves dating from the 1860s to 1950s. A special guest will lead the visit to this site.
• Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum, where models depict the Calabasas Town Site at its heyday in 1882 and maps and informational posters recount the history of the boom town that pre-dated present day Rio Rico. This is another new stop on the tour, and the park’s $7 admission fee is included in the price of the tour.