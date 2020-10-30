After calling off plans for a drive-through “trunk-or-treat” event out of concern for the coronavirus, the Nogales Housing Authority assembled more than 120 boxes of Halloween candies to distribute to families with children who live in the city’s public housing.
Each box is filled with 10-15 individually wrapped candies that were donated by local business partners at the Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce.
“The Nogales Housing Authority wishes all a safe, spooky, and socially distanced Halloween!” it said in a news release.