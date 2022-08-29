Barktoberfest

A youngster and dog companion enjoy a previous year's edition of Barktoberfest.

Santa Cruz Humane Society is set to hold its annual “Barktoberfest” fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a new location: the historic Rancho Santa Cruz in Tumacacori.

The no-kill shelter provides care and adoption services for dogs and cats and has served Santa Cruz County since 1985.



