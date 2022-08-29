Santa Cruz Humane Society is set to hold its annual “Barktoberfest” fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a new location: the historic Rancho Santa Cruz in Tumacacori.
The no-kill shelter provides care and adoption services for dogs and cats and has served Santa Cruz County since 1985.
“This fundraiser helps us to continue to improve the facility, including some remodeling and the installation of fencing, which was donated by our local Border Patrol,” said Sue Rogers, president of the humane society’s board.
Anticipating puppy and kitten season this fall, Rogers said there will be a jump in costs for extra food, vaccines and spay and neuter services. “And, of course, with the increase in utilities that everyone is experiencing, this fundraiser helps keep the shelter sustainable,” she said.
A silent auction will be part of the fundraising and prizes include vacation stays in San Carlos, Sonora; at Rancho Santa Cruz; and in the Tubac Treehouse at the historic Shankle Ranch.
The Western-themed event will feature cowboy grub from Tubac Jack’s Restaurant and Mexican fare from Wisdom’s Café. Mark Insley and the Broken Angels will provide the music.
“Barktoberfest” is set to run from 5-9 p.m. at Rancho Santa Cruz, 1709 I-19 Frontage Road in Tumacacori. Tickets are $45 for dinner/dancing, including two drink tickets for beer and wine. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1 at the Santa Cruz Humane Society, at 232 East Patagonia Highway in Nogales; Wisdom’s Café, 1931 East Frontage Rd. in Tumacacori; and at Grumpy Gringo’s Fine Cigars, 4 Camino Otero in Tubac. Tickets will also be available at door.