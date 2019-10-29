The Pimeria Alta Historical Society is set to present its second International Costume Show on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The fundraising event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 653 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales.
Titled “The Journey of Man,” the show’s costumes will showcase men’s and women’s traditional dress from 21 countries.
“The costumes represent the migration of humanity from sub-Saharan Africa through the Middle East, Europe and Asia on its odyssey to the Western Hemisphere,” the historical society said in an announcement.
A boutique offering hand-made scarves and shawls from around the world will be open throughout the event. Guests can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win exotic prizes. Tickets are $35 and include a buffet of hor d’oeuvres, drinks and desserts.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, call Sigrid Maitrejean at (520) 287-2305 or email Lois Morris at lmorris85621@yahoo.com.
Tickets are also available at the Pimeria Alta Museum at 136 N. Grand Ave. in Nogales, or by calling (520) 287-4621.
Parking, with shuttle rides up to the VFW, will be available at the Quality Hotel Americana parking lot.