Thirteen months ago, artist Paula Wittner and a group of family and friends moved a grand total of 143 paintings from her Patagonia studio to two local art galleries: La Línea Art Studio in Nogales, Ariz. and the Museo de Arte in Nogales, Sonora, for an international exhibition titled “Both Sides Now!”
When Paula first transported her paintings over a year ago, conversations about the coronavirus had only just begun and nobody knew that the world was on the verge of shutting down due to the looming global pandemic. But like so many art institutions and other places where people meet and gather, La Línea and the Museo de Arte closed their doors and Paula’s paintings were suddenly put on lockdown, just like the rest of us.
The days turned into weeks, and the weeks into months. But after remaining closed for more than a year, “Both Sides Now!” at La Línea Art Studio and the Museo de Arte has finally reopened to the public, with the original exhibit paintings on display, as well as additional work Wittner has completed during the pandemic on display at La Línea.
The Museo de Arte’s reopening also features an exhibition on the second floor, with work created during the pandemic by local Nogales, Sonora artists.
Focus on faces
Wittner is prolific and her imaginative art is a universe of its own.
“I am intuitive in my work and hope people find my paintings thought-provoking and humorous,” she said. “Generally, I start painting with a doodle, and I see where it takes me. I work in gouache and oil, and my paintings vary from miniature to wall-sized. Some comment on the human condition, some are an homage to people and their various occupations, and others make reference to the history of art and to themes that have inspired artists over the ages. I paint my life in allegory.”
One common thread in Wittner’s paintings is her focus on portraying the infinite possible expressions of people’s faces. She once mentioned to me while working on a painting in the beginning stages, “I need to figure out his face.”
After spending the last year admiring her work at her studio, I realized that the subtle expressions she paints give the viewer the opportunity to reflect on what these people might be feeling.
Often in Wittner’s art the characters stare back at you while you study their unusual beautiful surroundings. There is always a sense of mystery in the scenes she paints. You wonder where these people are. Could it be another planet?
When there is more than one person in a painting, I find myself contemplating the relationships between the individuals. Wittner’s art gives you the opportunity to reflect on your own relationships while you absorb the scene.
There also are many paradoxes in her paintings. They feel very new, and yet at the same time they are often reflections of the past.
Many embody a serene atmosphere while depicting a moment of extreme intensity and shock. Many of the paintings are humorous and yet evoke dark undertones. Take for example, the paintings in the pandemic series.
In delicate hues of pink, blue, green and purple, they highlight the many difficult ways of life introduced in 2020: social distancing, quarantine, isolation. With a soft color palette she acknowledges the psychological rollercoaster we are living, while also compassionately empathizing for our collective current reality.
The titles of her 26 pandemic paintings are very relatable: “Which Vaccine?” “Safe Travel,” “Quarantining with someone you don’t agree with,” “When can we go back to San Carlos?” to name a few.
Paula Wittner’s “Both Sides Now!” is a rare event. The show features a brilliant local artist exhibited in two galleries that are physically less than a mile apart but located in different countries. The presentation itself is a reminder of the interconnected communities of Ambos Nogales.