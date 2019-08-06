Five interns recently wrapped up another round of the annual Border Community Alliance summer internship with public presentations on different border topics and their experience with the program last Thursday.
The interns — visiting from New Jersey, Tennessee, Oregon, Missouri and Canada — dove into a 6-week immersion program on the border, visiting different places in both Sonora and Ariz., including ranches, maquilas, detention centers and U.S. Border Patrol headquarters.
“Interns presented issues like climate change, animal endangerment, binational collaboration, sports and political asylum,” a BCA news release stated.
BCA, a Tubac-based nonprofit organization, has hosted a new group of interns each year since the program was introduced in 2011.
During the program, participants learn about political, economic, humanitarian and cultural issues on the Ariz.-Sonora border.
This summer, some of the interns will be taking “their knowledge back to universities in Tennessee, Paris and Connecticut, while others already plan to start working for nonprofits tackling immigration issues,” the news release said.
For more information on the BCA summer internship program, visit www.bordercommunityalliance.org/cultural-program-1/.
(From a news release submitted by Angela Gervasi of the Border Community Alliance).