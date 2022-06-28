A new internship program tasked 31 students from Santa Cruz County with creating a digital project for 14 businesses or agencies in the community.
The interns’ efforts as part of the GEAR UP 2 Work Internship Program ranged from updating a website and increasing social media presence, to internal data management. On June 22, the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office and the GEAR UP program recognized their endeavors at a Business Showcase, where the students also had the chance to share their work with their parents, businesses, administrators and community leaders.
During the showcase, held at the Santa Cruz Center, County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez spoke about the importance of providing youth with the chance to gain skills and receive mentoring from community business leaders. The keynote speaker was D.W. Ferrell, CEO and co-founder of Localight, a digital payment app that rewards customers for shopping local. He focused on reciprocity and shopping local, and how it effects the local economy.
The 31 student participants were incoming juniors at Nogales, Rio Rico, Pierson and Lourdes Catholic high schools. The program began with workshops in April and May, and finished with two-and-a-half weeks of project building in June.
Robin Breault of Tucson-based LeadLocal designed the internship program to help prepare high school students with work readiness experience, digital literacy and skill development. GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) partnered with the County Community Development Department to fund the effort through a USDA grant.
Plans call for continuing the program during the next school year for high school juniors and seniors in the county.
“Together with our partners, our goal is to develop an ‘invest in your community spirit’ by involving the business community and governmental agencies in school-to-work programs, internships and job-shadowing opportunities,“ said Kerri Muñoz, GEAR UP internship coordinator.
For information about the program, contact Muñoz at (520) 375-7961.
(From a news release submitted by the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office.)