Esmeralda Aquino brought her two sons to Karam Park on Monday afternoon to get the COVID-19 vaccine. After coaching both sons through the process, she sat down herself to receive a booster dose.
Dozens of people turned out to the park in downtown Nogales to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as part of a clinic held by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department and the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group. Monday’s clinic was held for eligible ages – anyone 5 and older.
It came as eligibility broadens again for inoculation: late last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that folks over the age of 50, along with certain immunocompromised individuals, can now receive a second booster shot.
And while Monday’s clinic at the park was a one-day affair, the organizers offer the same service 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the county building in Rio Rico at 275 Rio Rico Dr.
As for the current state of the pandemic in the community, there were eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed among Santa Cruz County residents during the week ending Monday, April 11, according to data from the County Health Services Department. That was down from the 21 cases confirmed during the week ending the previous Monday, April 11.
The county also added one new coronavirus-related death to its COVID-19 dashboard during the seven days ending April 11, but no new hospitalizations. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations added to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard during the previous week that ended April 4.