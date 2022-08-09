Purchase Access

A civics and history teacher at Patagonia Union High School who also helped revive the school’s automotive technology program was named Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.

Jeff Gudenkauf, one of 21 educators nominated for the award, was announced as the winner during a luau-themed dinner ceremony last Friday night at the VFW Hall in Nogales. The annual award and ceremony are organized by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.

TOY

The nominees line up across the stage.
TOY

Lorena Villa, runner-up for 2022 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year, shows off her trophy.


