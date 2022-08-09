A civics and history teacher at Patagonia Union High School who also helped revive the school’s automotive technology program was named Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.
Jeff Gudenkauf, one of 21 educators nominated for the award, was announced as the winner during a luau-themed dinner ceremony last Friday night at the VFW Hall in Nogales. The annual award and ceremony are organized by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
“It feels kind of unreal,” Gudenkauf told the NI after the announcement. “When you work in a community that has really great teachers, great teaching staff, it makes you feel like, ‘Why me and why not everybody else?’ I feel just humbled.”
Gudenkauf has been a teacher in Santa Cruz County for 13 years and was runner-up for Teacher of the Year in 2019 when he was a social studies instructor at Desert Shadows Middle School.
Speaking about his recent efforts at PUHS, Gudenkauf said he was most proud of the work he has done outside of his regular classroom environment.
“This has been a phenomenal year for me and my students at Patagonia because of what we are able to establish out there,” he said. “I was able to re-establish their automotive and welding technology classes. They are now college level courses so the students get college certification for their courses and it was grounds up.”
Mark Dittmar, the 2021 Teacher of the Year recipient and one of judges who chose this year’s winner, praised Gudenkauf for his extra effort.
“For Jeff, what impressed me was the work he did outside his classroom, with the community, with his students,” Dittmar said. “Rebuilding the automotive program, getting the funds for new tools, getting a car donated so that the kids could work on it. That was all beyond the call of duty.”
Gudenkauf received a trophy, gift basket and several other rewards as part of the distinction. But he said for him, the most rewarding experience of being a teacher comes from the connection he makes with his students. He recalled how meaningful it was for him when a student described him as “the teacher she could talk to about issues that were bothering her.”
He added that he reconnected with a former student who came to him after serving five military tours in Afghanistan.
“He came back and talked to me about his PTSD because he knew I was a vet and I would listen to him,” Gudenkauf said. “You can get trophies, you can get plaques, you can get all that stuff but it's that connection that we make with our students. That's our reward.”
Gudenkauf proudly calls himself a Nogalian. “I grew up here. I went to Nogales High School, I went to Lincoln (Elementary) School. This is my town,” he said. “I believe in the community. I believe in Nogales. I believe in our abilities.”
The runner-up for the award was Lorena Villa of Mountain View Elementary School.
“When they said, ‘Lorena Villa,’ I just felt a rush through my body and I can't believe I got to this moment of being a runner-up. It's truly amazing,” she said. “When I was standing there I felt every single one of those teachers that were up there, we were all deserving of this accolade. At that moment, I was just happy for everyone.”
Villa credits her passion for working with children as the inspiration for becoming a teacher. And she describes her teaching philosophy as forming relationships with her students.
“I understand children, I talk to them, I listen to what they have to say and then I see what their needs are,” she said. “I am passionate about teaching and I do it with enthusiasm every day to motivate my students.”