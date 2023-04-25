Sandra Jimenez, current principal at Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School has been promoted to a new position with the Nogales Unified School District.
Starting July 1, Jimenez will serve as the district’s continuous improvement director, NUSD said in a news release.
In that position, Jimenez will take charge of several duties, including heading the district’s English Language Acquisition program; providing professional development for teachers, staff and administrators with a focus on improving academic achievement; collaborating with district personnel and community organizations for the purpose of implementing and maintaining services and programs; and identifying and assessing student needs.
“Ms. Jimenez is an excellent choice for this new position, based on her outstanding abilities as a school leader, not only as principal of Francisco Vasquez de Coronado, but also as an administrator who mentors other principals,” NUSD Superintendent Angel Canto said in a news release.
“Ms. Jimenez is very skilled in data analysis, school improvement processes, and the design of professional development – all of which will benefit our schools and, ultimately, our students as she assumes this position,” Canto added.
The NUSD Governing Board approved the hiring at its meeting on April 17.
Jimenez has been principal at Coronado for eight years and worked as a teacher and reading specialist for 17 years before becoming an administrator.
She has a master’s of education, which she earned from Northern Arizona University in 2011; a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix in 2002; and a bachelor’s degree from Prescott College in 2001. She holds certifications as a principal; in elementary and early childhood education; in Structured English Immersion; and as a reading specialist.
In 2019, the Arizona Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents named Jimenez as their Outstanding Principal of the Year.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)