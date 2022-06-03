Two local high school graduates were awarded $1,500 scholarships from the Green Valley Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Air Force JROTC Cadet/Lt. Col. Ellen Grace Andres of Nogales High School was one of the recipients.
She was a member of the AFJROTC program all four years at NHS, and also participated in science and honors clubs. Andres earned a blue belt in taekwondo and volunteered for a variety of causes.
She plans to begin her post-secondary studies at Pima Community College in the fall, and hopes to eventually become part of an aerospace or aeronautical science program. Andres would like to join an ROTC unit in college, and her long-term goal is to become a pilot as an Air Force officer.
Earning a scholarship from Rio Rico High School was
Cadet/Capt. Jose L. Valencia, Jr., a four-year member of the Army JROTC program at Rio Rico High School, was the other local scholarship winner.
Valencia was active in the Law and Public Safety Program at RRHS, which included volunteering to help with security at various events. He also participated in car washes, parades and the Tubac Arts Festival.
Valencia is headed to Arizona State University to pursue a degree in computer science. Ultimately, he hopes to work for the FBI in a STEM-related capacity.