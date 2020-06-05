The Rio Rico High School JROTC program was well represented at the top of the 2020 graduating class.
“Rio Rico High School has had the honor of working with many great cadets in the past. This year we had four of the top five percent in the graduating class,” the school said in a news release.
Three of the grads were four-year members of the RRHS JROTC program:
• Abigail Espinoza Cervantes, who graduated as the valedictorian of her class and who has enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
• Jizell Quijada was the class salutatorian and is headed for the University of Arizona.
• Jose Chacon Quintero has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Army Military Academy at West Point. He’ll be the second RRHS JROTC grad in three years to attend West Point.
Cylesce Aguilera, a three-year program participant, was also in the top five percent of her class and is now set to attend Arizona State University.
“It has been an honor to work with these outstanding students and we wish them nothing but success in their future. This is an outstanding accomplishment for the school and the program,” said RRHS JROTC instructor Ronnie St. Clair, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.