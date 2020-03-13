The Anza Trail Coalition’s Trail Crew and volunteers have been working hard the last few months to keep the Santa Cruz County portion of the Anza Trail in good shape.
“Volunteers, especially from a couple of Green Valley hiking clubs and Tubac, have logged over 350 hours of tree trimming, trash collecting, bridge replacing and rebuilding, and gate repair,” the Anza Trail Coalition Board of Directors said.
“We are grateful for the time and effort these folks have invested so that we can all have a good experience in nature.”