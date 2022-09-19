Juliana Murrietta stands beneath her third-grade class’s project, a mosaic of squares. Murrietta designed and drew a violet-colored square with pink hearts – one of her favorite shapes, she told the NI.
Seventeen-year-old Yuridia Sanchez recaps her summer spent studying in the Kennedy Space Station – part of a project she presented at the county fair. Sanchez hopes to study sustainability and aerospace engineering after graduating high school.
Juliana Murrietta stands beneath her third-grade class’s project, a mosaic of squares. Murrietta designed and drew a violet-colored square with pink hearts – one of her favorite shapes, she told the NI.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Alicia Arias doles out nachos and kettle corn from the Tucson-based Kettlelicious food truck.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Aurora Aguilera hits the gas on a carnival ride.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
The fair included a carnival with rides like the Star Trooper.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Hundreds of people turned out at the Santa Cruz County Fair on Friday in search of kettle corn, burritos and Eegee’s.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
The Santa Cruz County Fair returned to the Sonoita Faigrounds over the weekend, replete with livestock shows, live music and carnival rides.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Jacob Arana reacts to a card trick.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Owen, a student at Elgin School, stands next to one of several award-winning drawings the third-grader designed for the fair.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Stephanie Paz, left, grand champion in the small stock show, and Sandy Fajardo, who won for showmanship.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Students from around Santa Cruz County presented visual projects ranging from sketches to sculpture.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Children make their way through an obstacle course.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
4-H members wait to hear the results of the small stock show.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Sandy Fajardo keeps her chicken calm at the small stock show.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Members of the 4-H club await judgement on their chickens in the small stock show.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Students from Sonshine Christian School debuted painted faces before heading back to class.
Photo by Angela Gervasi
Seventeen-year-old Yuridia Sanchez recaps her summer spent studying in the Kennedy Space Station – part of a project she presented at the county fair. Sanchez hopes to study sustainability and aerospace engineering after graduating high school.
At the Sonoita fairgrounds on Friday morning, Juliana Murrietta stood on her toes and tried in vain to reach her third-grade class’s art project – a mosaic of decorated squares that hung from the ceiling.
Winning a blue, first-place ribbon, she said, felt satisfying. Alongside her classmates, she’d designed part of the piece: a square filled with carnation-pink hearts.
“It’s one of my favorite shapes,” she explained, as her father examined the project.
The piece was one of dozens of student-designed works on display at the annual Santa Cruz County Fair, which returned over the weekend for its 105th edition. Members of the 4-H club presented chickens, goats and pigs over three straight days of stock shows, while other fairgoers hitched rides on a multi-colored ferris wheel and ripped open plastic bags bulging with sweet kettle corn.