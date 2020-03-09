With the help of some older peers, 30 students at A.J. Mitchell Elementary School are increasing their physical fitness through an after-school club.
“The students participate in a variety of games specifically designed to improve the students’ physical fitness. These activities are fun and easy to implement at home with their families and friends,” Principal Michelle Shuman said.
The program is led by 4H ambassadors – students from Nogales High School who were trained to lead the program under the supervision and guidance of UA Cooperative Extension staff and Mitchell teacher Beatriz Castro. It takes place every Tuesday afternoon, “rain or shine,” Shuman said.
“Activity Club is very fun. You get to do all sorts of games,” said fifth-grade student Carolina Larriva. “I joined this year because I enjoyed it so much last year when I was in fourth grade.
Larriva said she especially likes playing “Dragon’s Tail,” a form of tag that includes jumping jacks.
“Elementary students should get 60 minutes of physical activity a day,” said Chris Bachelier, the program’s director. “Recess and physical education classes make up the bulk of this physical activity, but don’t meet that 60-minute goal.”
Another benefit of the program, Bachelier said, is that the NHS students who volunteer as part of their 4H program are learning leadership skills, such as how to give instructions and resolve conflicts.
“The students love to have the high school students around and instructing them. They are great role models, and since they are closer to their own age, students feel comfortable around them,” Bachelier said.
