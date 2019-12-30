SouthEastern AZ Community Action Program (SEACAP) teamed up with Child Parent Centers, the administrators of the Head Start program, to distribute new bikes to dozens of local children in advance of the holidays.
With the help of donors including Walmart, SEACAP staff and private donors, the organizers purchased 54 bicycles and helmets on Dec. 7.
“We purchased the bikes unassembled and kids from Rio Rico High School volunteered to assemble them in exchange for helping others and pizza!” said Cecilia Brown, SEACAP’s regional coordinator in Nogales, in a news release.
Then on Dec. 13, the assembled bikes were taken to Rio Rico Head Start, where the recipient children and their parents were provided a warm snack by Head Start staff before the kids picked out their bikes.
SEACAP, located at 490 Chenoweth Avenue in Nogales, is a community action program that provides emergency services such as utility and rent assistance, money management and budgeting classes, and a weatherization program to residents of Santa Cruz County.