The third annual Las Lagunas Summer Workshop came to an end last week, as participants wrapped up a variety of activities that immersed them in nature.

The youth-led workshop, hosted by the Anza Youth program of the Santa Fe Ranch Foundation, was held at Las Lagunas de Anza from June 19-22. High school students guided kids ages 7-11 through various sessions that included engineering, music, science and art.



