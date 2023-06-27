The third annual Las Lagunas Summer Workshop came to an end last week, as participants wrapped up a variety of activities that immersed them in nature.
The youth-led workshop, hosted by the Anza Youth program of the Santa Fe Ranch Foundation, was held at Las Lagunas de Anza from June 19-22. High school students guided kids ages 7-11 through various sessions that included engineering, music, science and art.
“They got to create paintings of nature, they took nature walks to learn about Las Lagunas… they learned about water filtration in engineering, about melody in music and more,” said Yara Sanchez, an Anza Youth mentor.
She said the purpose of the workshop was to teach kids about traditional summer camp activities, while incorporating Las Lagunas wetlands to give them an opportunity to explore and learn about the historic marker. Las Lagunas de Anza is a historic campsite, part of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, according to the National Park Service.
The high schoolers who led this year’s program included Cuauhtemoc Sanchez, Gabriel Orrantia, Melissa Oviedo, Andy Flores, Ariana Padilla, Dario Romero, Zoe Velasco, Alek Flores and Tia Quintero.
The summer program is only one activity that the Anza Youth participates in, Sanchez said.
“They have helped families in need, (they) actively participate in maintaining our wetlands clean and preserved, they do community outreach and coordinate annual youth-led activities,” she said. For more information about the Anza Youth program, contact maria@santaferanchfoundation.org.