Voices from the Border, a Patagonia-based organization that supports migrants and people living in extreme poverty in Nogales, Sonora, is poised to present “Leaving Home: Migration Through the Eyes of Children,” a 10-day program of art, film, books and music.
The event is set to run March 12-21 in Patagonia, and begins March 12 with an opening reception for the exhibit “Hope and Healing: Art of Asylum,” 5-8 p.m. at Cady Hall (Patagonia Public Library). The exhibit includes art by migrant youth staying at Casa Alitas Welcome Center in Tucson and will also be on display 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21.
Another art exhibit, showcasing portraits of youth living in the barrios of Nogales, Sonora, will go on display beginning March 13 at the Gathering Grounds cafe. And “Embroidering Hope,” a collection of embroidery by the women of Artisans Beyond Borders/Bordando Esperanza Project in Nogales, Sonora, will be on sale March 13-21 at Global Arts Gallery.
At 1 p.m. on March 15, community members will gather to share music, poetry and reflections at the Patagonia Town Park gazebo. Then at 6 p.m. on March 17, the film “The Other Side of Immigration,” which explores why people leave the Mexican countryside for the United States and what happens to those they leave behind, will be shown at the Tin Shed Theater. A panel discussion will follow.
Author Todd Miller discusses his book “Empire of Borders” at the Patagonia Public Library at 10:30 a.m. on March 21. Later that day, a concert featuring P.D. Ronstadt and The Company, as well as John Coinman and Blair Forward, will be held at La Mision de San Miguel. The show runs 6-9 p.m. and admission is $15. Proceeds will help Voices from the Border to aid asylum-seeking children in Nogales, Sonora.
For more information, see www.facebook.com/VOICESfromtheBORDER.