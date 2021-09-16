If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library has been awarded a grant that will allow it to distribute 500 new paperback books for children in the community.
The Arizona State Library-sponsored grant aims to reinforce the importance of child literacy by helping them build a home library. The new paperbacks, geared toward children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, will be distributed through the library branches in Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita, the library said in a news release.
In other library news, two staffers have been awarded scholarships to continue their library services education.
Laura Rodriguez, the children’s coordinator, was awarded a scholarship to become certified in early childhood literacy by completing courses such as bilingual story time, family services, technology and literacy in young children, and more.
“Her education will help our libraries expand our services to the families and young children of the community,” the library said.
Senior Librarian Denisse Ortega has been granted a scholarship to earn a Library Support Staff Certification (LSSC) through a self-paced program by the Academy for Arizona Librarians that begins in October.
In addition, two new staff members have joined the library team: Karina Martinez is the new cataloger and Luis Oviedo will the library’s first Teen Section coordinator. The Teen Section is set to be launched this fall, the library said.
Follow the “Nogales Santa Cruz County Public Library” Facebook page to stay informed of library services, hours and activities, and stop by any library branch to get a free library card.