Lincoln Elementary School received statewide recognition this week for increasing literacy at the third grade level over a four-year period.
The Arizona State Board of Education, along with the Arizona Department of Education and Read on Arizona, honored Lincoln elementary for raising third grade literacy from 16 percent in 2015 to 43 percent in 2019.
The school’s efforts were featured in the case study report “Success Analytics: Decoding What Works.”
“We are honoring Lincoln’s dedication, time and energy to strengthen early literacy instruction so more Arizona students are reading at or above grade level by the end of third grade,” the report stated.
The case study identified four key factors that impacted the students’ reading improvement: professional development of staff; systemic, actionable use of data; an “all hands on deck” approach to achievement; and meaningful, action-driven parent involvement.
At its Feb. 24 meeting, the Nogales Unified School District governing board honored Lincoln educators for their achievement, including Principal Paul Carlson, reading coach Vanessa Alegria-Rivas, reading specialist Venesa Garcia, third-grade teacher Maribel Norzagaray and former principal Lucina Romero.
(From a news release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)