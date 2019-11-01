Ana Lopez, a fifth-grade student at Lincoln Elementary School, was honored with the Superintendent’s Outstanding Student award.
The recognition came during the Oct. 28 meeting of the Nogales Unified School District governing board.
Superintendent Fernando Parra, who honors a student and an educator once a month at the board’s meetings, presented a certificate to Lopez and said he selected her because she is an “outstanding student every day, every week and every month.”
Lopez’s quiet demeanor was also noted, as was her willingness to help her peers, her positive work ethic, and her respectful attitude toward all.
Lincoln Principal Paul Carlson said she had been an exceptional student since kindergarten.
(From a news release submitted by the Nogales Unified School District.)