Rebecca Lopez, an eighth-grader at Little Red School, has been recognized as an exceptionally gifted student by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
Lopez, 13, received a High Honors Award for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search.
She was one of more than 16,000 students from 66 countries who tested with CTY in the 2019-20 Talent Search year, the center said in a news release. Less than half qualify for CTY High Honors Awards.
Honorees also qualify for CTY’s summer programs held at 25 sites in the United States and Hong Kong, and Lopez had planned to attend the program in literature and film at University of California at Santa Cruz. The course ended up being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she’ll be able to attend next year instead.
Lopez’s parents, Diana and Rafael, are teachers at Little Red, where they teach kindergarten and middle school social studies, respectively.