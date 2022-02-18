When tasked with spelling “montmorency” in front of a crowd last Friday morning, Angelina Coil seemed unfazed.
The fifth-grade student at Sonshine Christian School in Nogales spelled the word without a pause, clinching first place at the 2022 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee.
Coil had certainly studied, and, she said, she enjoys writing. But still, she added, “I was amazed” to snag the victory. Now, she’s lined up to compete in Arizona’s statewide bee on March 19 in Phoenix.
The Feb. 11 county spelling bee, held in the spacious Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Nogales, marked a return to the tradition after contestants competed in a digital version last year. Twenty-one students, ranging from first to eighth grade, competed for more than two hours.
Miguel Valenzuela, a sixth-grader at Wade Carpenter Middle School, was the runner-up after a back-and-forth with Coil for several rounds. For Valenzuela, it was a big leap: before, he told the NI, he’d never made it to the countywide competition. Those losses, he added, were hard to take.
But, Valenzuela said, “I kept studying, my mom’s been helping me,” quizzing him on vocabulary words.
“Honestly,” he added, “I want to give some of the credit to her.”
Montmorency – defined by Webster as a cherry plant producing a tart, crimson fruit – was one in a long list of befuddling words tackled by the elementary and middle school students. The vocabulary list, determined each year by Scripps National Spelling Bee curriculum, ranged far and wide, sometimes stumping contestants as they trekked through the competition.
Kimchi, a Korean fermented vegetable dish, went off without a hitch – the contestant went with an alternative, but equally correct spelling option: kimchee. Sarai Rocha, a third-grade student at San Cayetano Elementary School, nailed the spelling for “fetlock,” a joint found above a horse’s hoof, per Webster.
Other words proved more difficult – like “larkspur,” a flowering plant, and Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating post-Civil War emancipation of slaves in Texas. Even Larry Frederick, a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and years-long pronouncer for the bee, acknowledged that some words were notably difficult.
Contestants sped through other challenges. Valenzuela spelled “playlist” without a second thought, while Coil locked in the spelling for “derrick” – a type of crane used for heavy lifting.
Closer to normal
The Feb. 11 bee marked a return to normalcy – somewhat. Students, parents and staff masked up within the airy VFW Hall. Frederick, tasked with clearly enunciating complex words, spoke through a duckbill-shaped KN95 mask.
After several minutes of discussing whether one student used an “m” or “n” to spell “embroidery,” the judges urged competitors to consider taking their masks off while spelling.
Parents and guardians were permitted to attend, though they were directed to a different room, where they watched the students compete through a live-streamed video.
Last year, things were far more distant: students competing in the 2021 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee participated in a nationally regulated digital version of the event. They took a timed test online. Still, schools worked to celebrate the students nonetheless, coordinating a drive-through awards ceremony.
This year, though, students whispered to each other between rounds. Instead of checking scores on a screen, they listened for the light ding of a bell – a signal they’d misspelled a word. They hugged their parents when the competition concluded.