The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library is encouraging community members to visit their local library branches during National Library Week, April 23-29.
“Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to DVDs and e-books,” the library system said in an announcement.
“But there’s so much more to the story of libraries,” it continued. “Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education and connection through teen book clubs, local story times, LEGO clubs, 3D printing classes and more.”
The Nogales/Santa Cruz County Public Library, with branches in Nogales, Rio Rico, Sonoita and Tubac, offers an array of programs, classes and resources. Those include weekly arts and crafts activities, drawing/reading contests, community programming and STEM resources.
“And libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs,” the announcement said.
The local libraries offer services such as Tech Days, workforce outreach space for local job seekers, and a meeting room for community use at the main library in Nogales.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance each April that’s sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country.
Events on tap
Here are the local offerings planned for National Library Week 2023:
Monday, April 24
• Arts and crafts, Sonoita Library, 3 p.m.
• Police Story Time, Nogales Library, 3 p.m.
• Board games, Nogales and Rio Rico libraries
Tuesday, April 25
• Tech Tuesday, Nogales Library, 3 p.m.
• Sheriff visit, Sonoita Library, 3 p.m.
• Art and crafts, Nogales Library, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
• Garbage truck on work, Nogales Library, 1:30 p.m.
• LEGO Time, Rio Rico library, 3:30 p.m.
• Postmaster on work, Sonoita Library, 3 p.m.
• Story Time, Tubac Library, 11 a.m.
Thursday, April 27
• LEGO Time, Nogales Library, 3 p.m.
Friday, April 28
• Teen window art, Nogales Library, all day.
For more information or to reserve a spot in the activities, call (520) 285-5717 or see the Nogales Santa Cruz County Public Library Facebook page.