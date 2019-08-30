The Nogales International, Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun are preparing to publish Discover Southern Arizona magazine, a glossy visitors’ guide in November, and we’d like to include some of our readers’ great photographs.
We’re interested in unaltered black-and-white and color photos of landmarks, landscapes, cool shops, festivals and people.
There’s no contest, just the chance of seeing your work in print in a magazine seen by thousands of Southern Arizona travelers and residents.
Email your best photos to Graham Harrington at gsh@gvnews.com no later than Oct. 9. Include your name and the location and community where the photograph was taken.
Please be sure the JPGs you send are at least 4x6 inches at 300 dpi.