Marshall Morgan had a special connection with Tumacácori National Historical Park when he was growing up in Santa Cruz County. So as part of his thesis for an honors degree at Arizona State University, he wrote a book that he hopes will inspire other local youth to take an interest in the park as well.
The book, "The Tale of Tumacacori," was written for children reading at a second- or third-grade level, Morgan said. He described it as a brief history of the park, “and why they should care about it.”
After all, he added: “The kids of Santa Cruz are going to be the deciding factor of whether the park survives in the future, or not.”
Morgan, a Rio Rican who graduated from Nogales High School in 2018, said that when he was a kid, he used to go to park with his grandfather and mother. When he was 14, he began volunteering there and continued doing so until he was 18 and went to college.
He double-majored in sustainability and history at ASU, and was preparing to graduate this week, summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. His senior theses was on the Santa Cruz County community and its relationship (or lack thereof) with the park.
Morgan is already midway through a master's degree in sustainable solutions at ASU, and is part of the Latino Heritage Internship Program (LHIP), a partnership with the National Park Service and Environment for the Americas.
Through his involvement with LHIP, Morgan has been working in connection with national monuments in the Flagstaff area, and he said he plans to write some children's books about those sites as well.
The 39-page paperback edition of "The Tale of Tumacacori" is available from Amazon.