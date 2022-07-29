Fifteen-year-old Rebecca Lopez recently returned to Nogales after spending three weeks in Los Angeles, where she completed a Mystery and Suspense in Literature and Film class through the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) summer program.
“It helped me get back into writing. Reading this kind of stuff was like a re-introduction into a genre I really enjoy,” she said.
Lopez was first recognized as an exceptionally gifted student by CTY in 2020, earning the the Johns Hopkins Academic Excellence Award while she was an eighth-grader at Little Red School.
Being a high honor award recipient made Lopez eligible for CTY summer programs, which are held at 25 sites in the United States and Hong Kong. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program she chose to attend was canceled that year.
Despite CTY offering an online option for their summer classes, Lopez decided to wait for two years, saying she wanted to have an in-person experience at the Loyola Marymount University campus in Los Angeles.
“I just don’t find online learning my sort of style. I wanted the experience of being in person, being around all these new people, living in a dorm, meeting all of these new friends,” she said.
Prior to her trip, Lopez recalls a feeling of nervousness. She said she signed up for WhoDunnit? Mystery and Suspense in Literature and Film class because of her love of writing and reading mystery novels, but also it was something she had not done much of during her two-year hiatus.
“Originally I was with all these kid that were reading a ton and knew a lot about movies and I was like, ‘I don’t necessarily do any of these things.’ That’s where my nervousness stemmed from,” she said. “I signed up for this class when I was younger and I don’t know if I had that same flame.”
Still, she followed through with her decision and she credits the summer program for reigniting her love of writing and the mystery genre.
“I want to continue writing,” she said. “I want to use what I’ve learned and continue to pursue stuff that takes place in mystery because now I know different ways to approach it.”
Lopez described her time at LMU as a combination of having a college campus experience as well as a summer camp experience.
“We would have activities like French bracelet-making and playing tag,” she said “You had those classes about whatever you want or enjoy studying, but you also had time to hang around with friends and run around.”
She attended class three times a day, in which she, along with 12 other students, explored many different movie tropes, completed prompted writing assignments and critically analyzed everything from the classics works of Edgar Allan Poe, to more contemporary pieces like the 2019 film “Knives Out.”
Lopez says that she’s kept in touch with everyone in her LMU class through a group chat on social media. She plans to attend the summer program again next year, and every year that she is eligible. She also mentioned she is excited to start her sophomore year at Nogales High School, where she plans to join the drama club.