Fifteen-year-old Rebecca Lopez recently returned to Nogales after spending three weeks in Los Angeles, where she completed a Mystery and Suspense in Literature and Film class through the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) summer program.

“It helped me get back into writing. Reading this kind of stuff was like a re-introduction into a genre I really enjoy,” she said.

CTY

Rebecca Lopez with her teacher and peers in the WhoDunnit? Mystery and Suspense in Literature and Film class.


