Pima Community College, which offers classes at the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales, is recognized by the State of Arizona as a Veteran Friendly College. It’s also recognized by the federal government as a Purple Heart Institution and a Military Friendly College, and participates in the VA Yellow Ribbon program for post-9/11 veterans.
PCC campuses have a dedicated place where veterans, active duty personnel and their dependents can find resources to help them with their academic or certification program.
“At the centers, veterans will find computers, printers, quiet rooms, meeting rooms, advisors and tutoring services,” the Santa Cruz Center said in a news release, adding that there are 18 veteran advisors throughout the Pima system to help veterans access and maximize their benefits.
Services include assessment testing, academic counseling, help the enrollment process, class selection, tutoring and assistance with questions or concerns regarding the GI Bill or tuition assistance.
“Veterans in Santa Cruz County can gain access to all these resources at the Santa Cruz Center,” the center said.
That means local veterans don’t have to drive to Tucson to access the services.
“Any veteran in Santa Cruz County can come into the Santa Cruz Center and we will connect them, either virtually or through appointment, with an advisor and the services,” said Brian Nelson, advanced program manager with PCC. “We will stay connected with the student to make sure he/she gets all the resources they need to start and successfully complete their academic journey.”
Nelson noted that there are a number of federal programs that cover veteran benefits, and it can get complicated.
“It’s a little like an onion,” he said, adding: “Our veteran center’s staff have the knowledge and experience to peel back the bureaucratic layers of these programs and help the veterans maximize their benefits.”
PCC says it also has one of two Trio Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) programs in Arizona.
“VUB is designed to motivate and support military veterans, National Guard members, and reservists from Tucson and surrounding areas in their pursuit of a college certificate or degree,” the news release said. “The Trio VUB program at Pima will help participants with entrance exams and placement preparation, career and academic assessments, course advising, customized tutoring programs and with accessing services from the VA, State programs and other agencies that provide services.”
For more information, call the Santa Cruz Center at (520) 934-7180. The center is located at 2021 N. Grand Ave.