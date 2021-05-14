When Miguel Villa entered his freshman year at Nogales High School in 2019, he began exploring the different educational options that were most tailored to his interests and goals.
Fast forward to this month, and Villa will be receiving his high school diploma two years early and has already accumulated dozens of college credits for his university career.
“It wasn’t initially what I planned to do, but then with the whole COVID and quarantine thing, life became a bit more mundane…,” he told the NI late last month. “So I was looking for something to occupy my time and I guess you could say the best use of that time would’ve been school.”
Villa attended NHS for the first semester of his freshman year, but after realizing that there were limits to the course workload he could take on each year, he decided to explore options that gave him the flexibility to take more classes.
He was attracted to ASU Prep Digital – an online high school program offered through Arizona State University – because it allowed him to take more high school courses per semester and also offered him the opportunity to enroll in college-level classes taught by university professors.
The program consisted of a minimum of six high school courses per semester for students to keep on top of their studies. During his first semester, Villa focused on fulfilling his high school credits while he got into the rhythm of the program.
But after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled some of his extracurricular activities, including his trumpet practices with the Tucson Jazz Institute, Villa decided to make the most of his time and go all-in with his studies.
He enrolled in college courses during the summer, and then took on a double-shift workload of eight high school classes and four college courses for each of his remaining two semesters.
Initially, he said, he worked from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., took a one- or two-hour break, and then continued working until 11 p.m. or midnight.
“I was able to advance quite rapidly with that, but then I was able to turn towards a more effective system like right now, where I study about eight hours a day, but they’re divided into three- or two-hour intervals,” he said, “So it’s a bit more manageable.”
One of the main things that kept him going when things became difficult, he said, was that he had already conceived of the notion of graduating early and wanted to fulfill his goals.
He added that his program counselors also made things a bit easier for him, as they heard about his aspirations of graduating early and tailored his schedule to help him succeed.
“And then I also had my parents. Without them, I couldn’t even have joined this program because it’s sort of taboo to leave a brick-and-mortar school,” Villa said.
“So I’m just really thankful that they gave me the opportunity to do this.”
Social component
His mother Laura Villa, who beamed with pride over her son’s accomplishments, said she had concerns when her son first brought up the idea of enrolling in the online high school program.
“At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really going to affect him with his social skills,’ because he was so used to being in school, being in clubs, out with friends and stuff like that,” she said. “But then COVID hit and… every student was doing their work from home, so it was nothing different for him.”
She added that her son continued to be socially active through other activities, such as tutoring other local students.
And for Villa, he noted his favorite part of the program was the people he got to meet and the friendships he was able to build.
“There’s people from California, from the Phoenix area, so it was just nice to have that social component,” he said.
But recognizing that her son is entering adulthood at a younger age than usual, Laura Villa said she only felt comfortable with her son enrolling in the closest university possible. Come next fall, Villa will transfer his completed 33 college credits from ASU to the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he plans to major in economics.
He said he hopes that those credits will also help him obtain his bachelor’s degree in a shorter time. After that, he hopes to continue his education at an out-of-state school.
Looking back on his experience, Villa said he feels relieved over his acceptance to the U of A, which he said proves to him that his hard work wasn’t in vain. Now, he encourages other students to pursue unconventional forms of education.
“Ultimately, if you don’t find that you’re content where you are, it’s always perfectly fine to find an alternative,” he said. “There are a lot of options out there.”