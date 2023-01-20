Hilde Lysiak

Hilde Lysiak, Nogales High School junior

A young journalist who stood up to the Patagonia town marshal when he tried to interfere with her reporting will be honored in Washington, D.C. in March.

Hilde Lysiak, now a junior at Nogales High School, is one of nine people to be honored at the 32nd annual First Amendment Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Foundation. In an announcement, the foundation said the awards are meant to recognizes the winners’ “efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so.”



