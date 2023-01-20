A young journalist who stood up to the Patagonia town marshal when he tried to interfere with her reporting will be honored in Washington, D.C. in March.
Hilde Lysiak, now a junior at Nogales High School, is one of nine people to be honored at the 32nd annual First Amendment Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Foundation. In an announcement, the foundation said the awards are meant to recognizes the winners’ “efforts to promote responsible journalism and preserve the constitutionally guaranteed rights to do so.”
In early 2019, while then-12-year-old Lysiak was publishing a news website called Orange Street News, she recorded a video of former Patagonia Marshal Joseph Patterson telling her that it was against the law for her to put his image on the internet (it isn’t). Patterson also allegedly told the girl: “I’m going to have you arrested and thrown in juvey.”
The story of the confrontation went viral, and the Town of Patagonia soon issued a formal apology to Lysiak.
According to an October 2017 profile in The New York Times, Lysiak, who was 10 at the time, began covering family news on notecards soon after she turned 6. With the help of her father, a former reporter with The New York Daily News, she later began publishing a newspaper focusing on events in her hometown of Selinsgrove, Pa. that inspired a series of Scholastic chapter books based on her experiences.
She relocated to Patagonia with her family shortly before the encounter with Patterson.
Lysiak is the subject of the series “Home Before Dark” on Apple TV+, which premiered in April 2020, and her memoir, “Hilde on the Record,” was released in April 2022.
According to her bio on the RTDNA Foundation website, she is currently taking time away from journalism as she attends high school.